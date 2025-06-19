As per BMC records on Thursday (June 19), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,90,771 million litres, which amounts to 13.18 per cent of their total capacity

Pic/BMC

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 13.18 per cent.

As per BMC records on Thursday (June 19), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,90,771 million litres, which amounts to 13.18 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 35.18 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 13.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 12.25 per cent, Bhatsa 7.41 per cent, Vehar 37.71 per cent, and Tulsi 36.28 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.

Mumbai weather updates: Heavy to very heavy rain likely; IMD issues orange alert

Mumbai is set to witness heavy to very heavy showers today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Thursday.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs will remain under generally cloudy skies, with intense rainfall likely at a few locations.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

As per official data, Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 86 mm between 8 am on June 18 and 8 am on June 19. The eastern suburbs received 65 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 53 mm during the same period.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain wet for the rest of the week, with cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall dominating the forecast.

Meanwhile, high tide is expected at 5:44 pm today, reaching 3.92 metres. On Friday, high tide will occur at 7:09 am at 3.52 metres. Low tides are predicted at 12:31 am and 12:40 pm on June 20, measuring 1.39 metres and 2.04 metres respectively.