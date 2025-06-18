Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 27.20 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 11.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 9.07 per cent, Bhatsa 5.90 per cent, Vihar 35.64 per cent, and Tulsi 34.83 per cent

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Lake levels in seven reservoirs supplying water to the city at 10.19 per cent x 00:00

The water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 10.19 per cent.

As per BMC records on Wednesday (June 18), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 1,47,488 million litres, which amounts to 10.19 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 9.99 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 27.20 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 11.54 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 9.07 per cent, Bhatsa 5.90 per cent, Vihar 35.64 per cent, and Tulsi 34.83 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazagaon.

Meanwhile, Powai Lake, one of Mumbai’s prominent artificial lakes managed by the BMC, began overflowing early Tuesday morning after continuous heavy rain over the past two days.

According to civic officials, Powai Lake started to overflow around 6 am on Tuesday due to increased water inflow from its catchment area.

With a storage capacity of 545 crore litres (5.45 billion litres), Powai Lake mainly serves industrial and non-potable needs, including supplying water to Aarey Milk Colony and nearby establishments.

Officials noted that the lake’s water level has reached approximately 195.10 feet, marking its full supply level.