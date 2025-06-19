According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs will remain under generally cloudy skies, with intense rainfall likely at a few locations

Pic/AFP

Mumbai is set to witness heavy to very heavy showers today, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for Thursday.

According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs will remain under generally cloudy skies, with intense rainfall likely at a few locations.

The IMD's Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Colaba observatory reported a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 25.6 degrees Celsius, as per the latest Mumbai weather updates.

As per official data, Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 86 mm between 8 am on June 18 and 8 am on June 19. The eastern suburbs received 65 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 53 mm during the same period.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain wet for the rest of the week, with cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall dominating the forecast.

Meanwhile, high tide is expected at 5:44 pm today, reaching 3.92 metres. On Friday, high tide will occur at 7:09 am at 3.52 metres. Low tides are predicted at 12:31 am and 12:40 pm on June 20, measuring 1.39 metres and 2.04 metres respectively.

Mumbai's Powai Lake overflows after heavy rains

The scenic Powai Lake in Mumbai overflowed on Wednesday morning following heavy rains in its catchment areas for the last two days, a civic official said.

Its water is not potable and is used only for industrial purposes.

Having a storage capacity of 545 crore litres, the lake started overflowing at 6 am, the official said.

"The lake has reached its capacity and started overflowing due to heavy rainfall in its catchment areas over the past two days," the official said, adding the water level was at 195.10 feet.

The water body, a popular recreation spot surrounded by greenery and high-rises in Powai area, has started overflowing 20 days earlier compared to last year.

When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 sq km.

Located 27 km from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, the Powai Lake was built in 1890 at a cost of Rs 12.59 lakh.

Seven reservoirs, namely Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi, supply 385 crore litres of potable water to the megapolis.