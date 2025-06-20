In a heartwarming post on social media platform X, Air India remembered their crew members who lost their lives amid the Ahmedabad plane crash which happened on 12 June, 2025. While praising the efforts of all the crew members on board, Air India said, “Their grace, warmth, and unwavering care touched thousands of lives."

One of the Air India's crew Roshani’s mother, Shobha, carries her photo during the funeral procession. Pic/ Filepic

The Ahmedabad plane crash tragedy on 12 June, was one of the most horrifying plane crash incidents that happened across the globe The tragic incident at Ahmedabad took over more than 270 lives and left many injured. With people travelling from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, London, losing their lives in seconds, the crew members of Air India who were on board to facilitate the flyers lost their lives while working too.

With hearts full of sorrow, we remember the cabin crew members we lost - beloved colleagues, cherished friends, and the soul of every journey they were a part of.



Their grace, warmth, and unwavering care touched thousands of lives in the skies and on the ground. To passengers,… — Air India (@airindia) June 20, 2025

Expressing great grief, Air India, while praising the efforts of all the crew members on board, said, “Their grace, warmth, and unwavering care touched thousands of lives in the skies and on the ground. To passengers, they were calm and comforting faces. To us, they were family.”

The airlines also stated that they are with the families of the crew members who lost their lives on 12 June 2025. Through their social media handle X, they assured that all the senior members from Tata Group and Air India are standing firmly behind the families of the deceased.

Furthermore, Air India stated, “Senior leaders from the Tata Group and Air India continue to stand beside their families and loved ones – to honour their memory, share in their grief, and offer quiet strength in a moment that words cannot ease. Their kindness, spirit, and dedication will forever remain a part of who we are.”

While remembering all of their ten crew members who lost their lives amid the plane crash at Ahmedabad just a few seconds after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport at around 1:29 pm on 12 June.

The post by Air India particularly remembering each of their crew members stated that “We remember: Aparna Amol Mahadik, Shradha Mahadev Dhavan, Deepak Balasaheb Pathak, Irfan Samir Shaikh, Lamnunthem Singson, Maithili Patil, Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, Saineeta Abin Chakravarti, Manisha Thapa and Roshni Rajendra Songhare. You flew with compassion. You will be remembered with love.”