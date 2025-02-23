A video shared by Ajith Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra shows the actor’s car rear-ending another racer and flipping over multiple times before coming to a halt

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar, who met with a car accident on a racing track in Dubai earlier this year, met with a second crash while practicing in Spain. The Padma Bhushan awardee is currently participating in the Porsche Sprint Challenge for his team. A video shared by his manager Suresh Chandra shows the actor’s car rear-ending another racer and flipping over multiple times before coming to a halt. Watch the clip below.

In Valencia Spain where the races were happening the Round 5 was good for Ajith kumar. He ended 14th place winning appreciations from every one.



Round 6 was unfortunate.

Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not in fault.

First time… pic.twitter.com/oCng3II0MA — Suresh Chandra (@SureshChandraa) February 22, 2025

Ajith Kumar comes out unscathed after car crash

Ajith Kumar’s manager shared the scary video of his car crash and wrote, “In Valencia Spain where the races were happening the Round 5 was good for Ajith Kumar. He ended 14th place winning appreciations from everyone. Round 6 was unfortunate. Crashed 2 times due to other cars. The annexes video clearly shows that he was not in fault. The first time despite of crash he got back into pit and was doing well. When second time again crash happened and he toppled twice. His perseverance is stronger and he comes out unscathed again to continue the race.

Thanks for all the prayers of concern and wishes. AK is all right.”

Ajith Kumar comes 3rd at Dubai racing event

Ajith Kumar achieved a proud moment as he finished third in the Dubai 24H racing event. Ajith has an impressive history in motorsports. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith also began his racing career with motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Ajith Kumar’s work front

The actor was recently seen in the action thriller Vidaamuyarchi. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, is an intense action-packed thriller that follows the story of Arjun (played by Ajith Kumar), a man who embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), who has been captured by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. Produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, the film features an ensemble cast, including the powerful Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, and Ramya Subramanian.