Ajith Kumar to begin his next leg of his world tour on motorbike in November 2023

In the first leg of his world tour, the 'Valimai' star has finished travelling in countries like India, Nepal and Bhutan

(Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar doesn't need any introduction. Ajith, who never fails to sweep their fans and audiences off their feet with his on-screen action hero avatar, is a die-hard fan of motorbikes

The actor who made waves with his last release, 'Thunivu', has embarked on a world tour on his motorbike and has reportedly completed the first leg of his tour. While the actor is expected to kick-start shooting for his next, 'Vidaamuyarchi' with director Magizh Thirumeni, now as per the media reports that are floating all over the media, he will begin the next leg of his world tour in November, this year.

In the first leg of his world tour, the 'Valimai' star has finished travelling in countries like India, Nepal and Bhutan. Ajith Kumar's publicist, Suresh Chandra took to Twitter and informed his millions of fans and social media followers about the world tour.

Havind ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state n has covered Nepal n Bhutan aswell.

On Wednesday, Chandra tweeted, "Havind ridden across Challenging Terrains and facing extreme weather conditions. Ajith has ridden across every Indian state n has covered Nepal n Bhutan aswell. Next leg of world tour to begin in Nov 2023 #AjithKumarWorldTour #AKWorldRideformutualrespect"

Chandra also posted a photo of the superstar, where he can be seen dining at a restaurant. Dressed in an edgy biker's outfit, the actor looks dapper as he looks straight at the camera with a smile.

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar's bike tour is for a good cause which is known as 'Ride For Mutual Respect'. The 'Thunivu' star had completed riding through all the states of India in the first leg of his tour, that too before the release of 'Thunivu' in January.

Meanwhile, on the workfront, Ajith will soon begin shooting for 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. As per the reports, the filming of 'Vidaa Muyarchi' will get wrapped by October this year. 'Vidaa Muyarchi' will mark Ajith Kumar's 62nd film.