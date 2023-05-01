Breaking News
'Vidaa Muyarchi': Title poster of Ajith's next with Magizh Thirumeni unveiled

Updated on: 01 May,2023 12:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
On Ajith's 52nd birthday, the makers of AK62 announced the title and the director of the film

'Vidaa Muyarchi': Title poster of Ajith's next with Magizh Thirumeni unveiled

Ajith

'Vidaa Muyarchi': Title poster of Ajith's next with Magizh Thirumeni unveiled
Tamil movie superstar Ajith turned 52 today. On his special day, the makers of his upcoming film 'Vidaa Muyarchi' unveiled the title poster of the film and also revealed the director of the film, The film will be directed by ace filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. 


The makers, Lyca Productions, took to social media and shared the title poster. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Wishing the man of Persistence, Passion and Hard work. Our dearest #AjithKumar sir a Happy B’day. It’s time for Celebration now…! Our next film with Mr. #AK is titled #VidaaMuyarchi “EFFORTS NEVER FAIL” and will be directed by the cult film-maker #MagizhThirumeni. ”Efforts Never Fail" was mentioned as the tagline of Ajith's upcoming film.




AK62 was initially announced with Vignesh Shivan as the director. However, it did not materialise as the producers were not content with the script. The makers later got Magizh Thirumeni on board. Vignesh, on his part, said that he got off the project because the producers did not like the second half of the script. He also said that Ajith did not ask him to drop out of the film. Reportedly, after AK62, Ajith will work on a film with Shivan. 

Meanwhile, 'Vidaa Muyarchi' is touted to be an out-and-out action film. The cast of the film is yet to be announced. The cinematographer will be Nirav Shah with Anirudh Ravichander handling the music. 

