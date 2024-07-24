According to a report, the first movie might be a standalone project, while the second could be linked to Yash's 'KGF' series

Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar recently met with director Prashanth Neel to talk about working on two new movies. According to a report, the first movie might be a standalone project, while the second could be linked to Yash's 'KGF' series.

However, it will take at least a year before these projects start. Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films is expected to produce both movies.

Ajith Kumar to join the KGF universe?

Ajith, known for 'Valimai,' is currently filming 'Vidaa Muyarchi,' directed by Magizh Thirumeni, which is expected to be released around Diwali 2024. After finishing 'Vidaa Muyarchi,' he'll start working on 'Good Bad Ugly' with director Adhik Ravichandran.

Ajith met with Prashanth Neel during a break from filming 'Vidaa Muyarchi'. Reports say Prashanth requested three years from Ajith to work on their projects.

The report read, "Their first collaboration, which could be AK 64, will be a standalone project. This will go on floors in 2025 and release in 2026," read the report. Their second project, which could be his 65th or 66th film, will be a lead-up to 'KGF 3'.

"The climax of the second film will lead to 'KGF 3', and Ajith's character is touted to be the biggest of them all in Prashanth Neel Cinematic Universe."

Yash changes his look for 'Toxic'

Meanwhile, Kannada superstar Yash recently made headlines with his striking new look. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth has now confirmed that this look is for the actor’s upcoming Pan-India film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'. Alex, who has been working with Yash for over a decade, revealed that the new style was specially crafted for his character in 'Toxic'.

On Tuesday, Alex shared a picture with Yash on his Instagram, captioning it: "Crafting a look that's truly explosive. A custom pompadour for Rocking Star Yash. From the iconic long hair look to the shorter, edgier, and intense style for 'Toxic'. Creating a hairstyle that perfectly complements characters played by @thenameisYash is a challenge I relish, and this pompadour is a testament to it."

The transformation of Yash from his iconic long hair to a shorter, edgier, and more intense style features a custom pompadour, perfectly tailored for the actor’s character in 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups'.

The new short hair suggests a more focused character.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' is directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

(With inputs from IANS)