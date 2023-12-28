Alia Bhatt calls Ram Charan 'extremely kind', father Chiranjeevi praises son's bond with wife Upasana Kamineni as they feature on Forbes India as the power couple of 2023

As Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela feature on Forbes India as the power couple of 2023, they have witnessed lots of love pouring in from family and friends. Being one solid team, Ram and Upasana spoke highly of one another, but the sweetest thing about the two was said by Ram's father megastar Chiranjeevi.

Talking to Forbes India, the veteran actor and producer had some wonderful things to say about his children. He shared, "Both Ram and Upasana are high achievers, progressive in their thinking, and aware of the pressures of the modern-day life. Ram is extremely supportive of Upasana in all her endeavours. And it is wonderful how Upasana navigates her personal and professional life."

Adding another word of praise for Ram's professional stance, Chiranjeevi also adds, "With Charan, a director can keep discovering how much he can deliver, how much he can stretch and go beyond their expectations."

2023 has indeed been a blessed year for the power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. Becoming parents was certainly a huge highlight for the couple, but this year also brought them to be a stronger force than ever. The biggest testimony of this comes from Ram's RRR co-star Alia Bhatt and Upasana's associate, Suneeta Reddy, the managing director of Appollo Hospitals. As Ram and Upasana were featured in Forbes India as the power couple of the year, they also received praise from people they have worked with.

Talking about Ram, Alia says, "Ram is extremely kind, has warm eyes and a big heart, and that's what comes across on screen. He's committed to the moment on sets. He takes in information and direction silently, and delivers without making a big hoo-haa about it."

Alia further adds, "There are a lot of layers that an actor can bring with silence, without doing much. There were several tough scenes, with layers, in RRR which I saw him portray with a lot of dignity... at the same time, he made them engaging, and entertaining and had the audience hooked. It's not easy to do that."

Praising Upasana, Suneeta Reddy calls her a free spirit who lived by her own rules, and says, "Upasana leads with her heart and is truly driven by a deep sense of purpose, to make a meaningful change in the lives of people. It’s evident from the change she’s brought to the Apollo Foundation."

Both Ram and Upasana have been true to the power couple title with all that they have done on their respective fronts. And they surely have a lot more in store in the years to come.