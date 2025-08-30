Her final rites were held in Kokapet, with family members including Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Aravind paying their respects. In emotional moments, Arjun broke down hugging his son, while Ram Charan left his film shoot in Mysore to be with the family

Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah's wife, Allu Arjun's paternal and Ram Charan's maternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam , died on Saturday at the age of 94 from age-related diseases. Actors Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, and Ram Charan were spotted paying their last respects to her and turned pallbearers, carrying Allu Kanakaratnam's body on their shoulders.

In a paparazzi video that has surfaced on Instagram, Allu Arjun, his son Allu Ayaan, and Chiranjeevi were at the front as pallbearers, alongside many more guys from the family. Ram Charan was on the other end. They gingerly took her body out onto a bamboo bed wrapped in white fabric.

In another video, Allu was seen hugging his son tightly as he broke down in tears. Actor Ram Charan, who was in Mysore filming his forthcoming film Peddi, left to spend time with his family in Hyderabad. He was upset as he paid his final respects to Allu Kanakaratnam. Upon his arrival, he hugged Allu Aravind. He also placed rose petals on her feet and was seen with his hands clasped in front of her torso. Her lifeless remains were preserved at her son Allu Aravind's house so that family and friends may express their sorrow.

All about Allu Kanakaratnam

Allu Kanakaratnam died on Saturday at 1:45 a.m. from age-related diseases. Chiranjeevi took to X (previously Twitter) to write about his mother-in-law's death.It read, "Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti."

Allu Arjun's bond with his grandmother

Allu Arjun had a deep bond with his grandmother. When the actor was arrested in December 2024 in connection with the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the launch of Pushpa 2: The Rule, he was released from jail the next morning. When he got home, his grandma became distraught and performed a ceremony to ward off the actor's evil eye. The video appeared on the internet, and people couldn't stop gushing over their lovely relationship.