Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa 2' goes on floors; Pooja ceremony on August 22

Updated on: 21 August,2022 08:00 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to social media, the makers of Pushpa, Mythri announced the return of Pushpa Raj

Still from Pushpa


It's almost been a year since Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' hit the theatres and we still can't get over how big the film turned out to be. Not only did the film end the box office for the year 2021 with a bang, but it also managed to pull a huge pool of audience for the year 2022. The havoc 'Pushpa' created was huge. The film had a successful 50 days box office run and had collected over Rs. 300 crores worldwide. 


Taking to social media, the makers of Pushpa, Mythri announced the return of Pushpa Raj. They jotted down “ #PushpaRaj is back!
This time to Rule. #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER. Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku”


 
 
 
 
 
Taking to social media, lead actress of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandana shared the same news. 

Allu Arjun and Rashmika rang several bells with their chemistry in the film. Their jodi turned out to be the blockbuster Jodi of the year and fans are excited to watch their pairing on the big screen again. While we are still not over the buzz Pushpa part 1 created, having Pushpa Part 2 in the first pipeline is exciting for the fans. Actor Fahadh Faasil who played the antagonist in the first part will also return for the sequel.

