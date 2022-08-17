Whacky Wednesday: Allu Arjun refuses a whopping amount to promote alcohol, tobacco, cigarette, pan masala

Reports had surfaced stating that Allu Arjun was offered a hefty amount but refused to promote the Pan Masala brand

Earlier, the star made headlines for rejecting a whopping amount to promote a Pan Masala brand. Recently the star made it to the headlines by rejecting yet another liquor brand that offered him a multi-crore deal. In fact, the actor has also rejected Rummy games and Cigarette brands too. Reports had surfaced stating that Allu Arjun was offered a hefty amount but refused to promote the Pan Masala brand.

On the other hand, Allu Arjun has also signed up for a couple of brand endorsements, state reports. Moreover, his per dar charge to promote a brand is quite huge. Vijayabalan stated that Allu Arjun is charging Rs 7.5 crore for brand endorsements. Taking to social media, Manobala Vijyabalan says “ #AlluArjun denied a ₹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand.

#AlluArjun denied a â¹10 cr offer from gutka and liquor brand.



Currently he is charging â¹7.5 cr for brand endorsements.



Kudos to the star for following his principles. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 10, 2022

The PAN India star has always encouraged his fans to work towards social causes and with his rejections like these, he is surely leaving a message to his fans to follow. By planting more than 100 trees in both bus office and home, the star has always promoted a green and healthier environment. Nonetheless, we can say that he is an inspiration to many and leaves a mark with his choice of work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is looking forward to Pushpa 2 to release.

