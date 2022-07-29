Breaking News
Rare case where ED's 'credible' witness is life convict: Nawab Malik's lawyer
Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at film set in Andheri
Aarey metro rail carshed protest: Two FIRs lodged against 19 persons
Mumbai logs 281 Covid-19 cases, one death
Thane: Woman eatery owner murdered in Kalyan
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Allu Arjun presents the music video of Mashooka by Jackky Bhagnanis Jjust Music starring Rakul Preet In Tamil and Telugu

Allu Arjun presents the music video of 'Mashooka' by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music, starring Rakul Preet In Tamil and Telugu

Updated on: 29 July,2022 07:43 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

‘Mashooka’ is currently being enjoyed nationwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language.

Allu Arjun presents the music video of 'Mashooka' by Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music, starring Rakul Preet In Tamil and Telugu

Allu Arjun, Still from Mashooka


Jjust Music’s first Pan-India single ‘Mashooka’ is being loved around the quarters. After releasing the  Hindi version of the song, today Allu Arjun, who is the presenter of the song in the Tamil and Telugu markets launched the other two versions. ‘Mashooka’ is currently being enjoyed nationwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu language. 

Taking to social media, Allu Arjun shared,”My heartfelt wishes to my favourite person @Rakulpreet & the entire team. Happy to launch my fav’s first music video #Mashooka. Hope it touches all your hearts."


The music video stars Rakul Preet as Pop Queen Goddess who takes us to her vivid, beautiful, and bubbly pop world through her lens. 
Rahul Preet looks like a vision to behold, her aura is extremely powerful and her energy is vivacious throughout the music video.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh: Credit for keeping the family together goes to my mom!

The music video for ‘Mashooka’ promises a very distinct pop world. The colors used to create the set are vibrant, giving the video a cutting edge. ‘Mashooka’ is the boldest and quirkiest song that transforms B- town girl-next-door Rakul Preet into a sassy pop-queen. The song is sung by Asses Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devash Sharma!

Allu Arjun Regional Cinema News Music

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK