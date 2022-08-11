Breaking News
Updated on: 11 August,2022 02:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Having cemented his position as one of the most successful and bankable superstars, Allu Arjun now seems to have taken the brand world by storm

Allu Arjun trends on social media; crowned as the most preferred choice in the brand circuit

Allu Arjun’s massive fandom and popularity grow in heaps and bounds with every passing day. Having cemented his position as one of the most successful and bankable superstars, Allu Arjun now seems to have taken the brand world by storm.


Such is the buzz the superstar has generated amongst brands; both on home turf and nationally, that the hashtag #AAno1Choice was trending on Twitter and sparked excited conversation amongst his many million fans.

The fact that Allu Arjun has Pan-India appeal across a wide demographic, is one of the most charming men in the country, and someone who audiences respect and admire has only gone on to boost his popularity in the brand world. While he was already amongst the most sought-after brand endorsers, the unparalleled success of 'Pushpa' made him the numero uno choice for most brands.

Apart from being one of the most successful films of all time, ‘Pushpa’ managed to bring cinema to its former glory during a gloomy pandemic phase for Indian cinema. The success of the film was testimony to Allu Arjun’s popularity and his unshakeable hold over audiences across the country.

It comes as no surprise then that Allu Arjun was signed by some of the biggest brands across categories ranging from F&B, FMCG, and travel and lifestyle for national campaigns that target a Pan-India audience.

