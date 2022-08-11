Having cemented his position as one of the most successful and bankable superstars, Allu Arjun now seems to have taken the brand world by storm

Allu Arjun/ Twitter

Allu Arjun’s massive fandom and popularity grow in heaps and bounds with every passing day. Having cemented his position as one of the most successful and bankable superstars, Allu Arjun now seems to have taken the brand world by storm.

Such is the buzz the superstar has generated amongst brands; both on home turf and nationally, that the hashtag #AAno1Choice was trending on Twitter and sparked excited conversation amongst his many million fans.

The fact that Allu Arjun has Pan-India appeal across a wide demographic, is one of the most charming men in the country, and someone who audiences respect and admire has only gone on to boost his popularity in the brand world. While he was already amongst the most sought-after brand endorsers, the unparalleled success of 'Pushpa' made him the numero uno choice for most brands.

Apart from being one of the most successful films of all time, ‘Pushpa’ managed to bring cinema to its former glory during a gloomy pandemic phase for Indian cinema. The success of the film was testimony to Allu Arjun’s popularity and his unshakeable hold over audiences across the country.

It comes as no surprise then that Allu Arjun was signed by some of the biggest brands across categories ranging from F&B, FMCG, and travel and lifestyle for national campaigns that target a Pan-India audience.

#AANo1Choice#AlluArjun is the choice for major Pan Indian brands at the moment. As it should beð¥ pic.twitter.com/rLGD0wFIGG — à®¤à®°à¯à®·à®¿à®©à®¿ âï¸ (@Dharshini_teddy) August 10, 2022

#AlluArjun flower nahi hai na fire haii, the best choice and No. 1 choice rn! Where's the lie in that.ðð»ð¥#AANo1Choice pic.twitter.com/N1tkftJ8Gy — Soha Khan (@soha_khan_7) August 10, 2022

What a fine, massy actor #AlluArjun is, he deserves all the hype and it's the brands honour to have #AlluArjun's name as their Ambassador ð¥ð¥#AANo1Choice — â¡ (@Luvbeingurself) August 10, 2022