‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film - also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, a festival to honour the Hindu tribal goddess.

As Allu Arjun celebrates his birthday on April 8, the makers of ‘ Pushpa 2: The Rule’ dropped the film’s much-awaited teaser. Laden with sheer grandeur, and vibrant colours, it is built on a massive scale, Pushparaj can be seen in yet another powerful avatar exuding swag and intensity in every frame. The clip is encapsulated with Devi Sri Prasad’s (DSP) music with intense beats and a heart-racing background score.

The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film - also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, a festival to honour the Hindu tribal goddess. It is celebrated in the state of Telangana. Every year, more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival.

Maverick filmmaker Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film the teaser offers a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of it lies in its rootedness, beautifully portrayed by the director.

Sharing the teaser announcement on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, “I thank each and every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!”

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

Allu Arjun received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part. He took to social media and expressed his gratitude. "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote in a post.

Last month, the actor's wax statue was revealed at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Dubai. The statue features Allu Arjun's iconic 'Jhukega Nahi Sala' pose from the film.

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024.

