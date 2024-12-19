Allu Arjun's father producer Allu Aravind visited the eight-year-old victim Sri Tej of the Pushpa 2 stampede in Hyderabad. Aravind also addressed the media and spoke about the little boy's condition

Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun

On Wednesday, actor Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind visited the Hyderabad hospital to meet Sri Tej, the eight-year-old boy who got injured in the Sandhya theatre stampede on December 4. The theatre hosted the premiere of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2 where the cast of the film was also present. The little boy's mother, Revathi lost her life in the stampede while he continues to battle for his life in the hospital.

Allu Aravind meets victim

Telangana Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu and Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. Anand also accompanied Allu Aravind to know the condition of the child who has been admitted to the hospital since December 4. The child suffered severe injuries in the incident that happened during the screening of Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2'.

In a video shared by renowned PR Eluru Sreenu, Allu Aravind could be seen addressing the media post his visit to the hospital.

"The child has been recovering since the last 14 days and the recovery has been particularly visible in the last 10 days. But they also said that it will take more time for him to recover completely. We are ready to do everything necessary for the boy...," Allu Aravind reportedly said.

As per Eluru Sreenu, Allu Aravind also noted that, "due to legal restrictions related to the ongoing case, Allu Arjun is currently unable to visit the child and his family."

Update on victim's health

According to a report in the Newsminute, an update on the condition of the little boy was given by Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand who visited the child at KIMS hospital on Tuesday. The report also said that Telangana Health Secretary Dr Christina informed the media that Sri Tej's health is being closely monitored, and doctors remain hopeful of a recovery.

Allu Arjun’s arrest and release after the stampede

A complaint was filed by Revathi's husband against the authorities responsible for managing the crowd at theatres. Actor Allu Arjun was also named as accused number 11. The 'Pushpa 2' star was arrested on December 13 in connection with the death of Revathi. He was released from the Chanchalguda Central Jail on interim bail after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000. After his release from jail, he addressed the media, saying, "I thank everyone for the love and support. I want to thank all my fans. There is nothing to worry about. I am fine. I am a law-abiding citizen and will cooperate. I would like to once again express my condolences to the family. It was an unfortunate incident. We are sorry for what happened."