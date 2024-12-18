Pushpa 2: The Rule box office collection: Allu Arjun’s film surpasses Baahubali 2 ,KGF, and Kalki by becoming the fastest Hindi film to earn Rs 600 crore

In Pic: Pushpa 2: The Rule poster

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has been grabbing headlines for its box office-shattering records. Now, as the film becomes the fastest movie in Hindi to earn Rs 600 crore at the box office, it looks like SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2’s record is the latest one broken by the recent Rashmika Mandanna starrer. On Wednesday, T-Series announced the newest milestone achieved by the film.

Pushpa 2’s newest Box office record

T-Series took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a poster of Allu Arjun from Pushpa 2: The Rule, writing, "#Pushpa2TheRule is THE FASTEST HINDI FILM to hit the Rs 600 CRORES mark. Collects Rs 601.5 CRORES NETT in 13 days and records the highest collection on the 2nd Tuesday for any Hindi film." With the film's domestic collection standing at Rs 952 crore, according to Sacnilk, did you know Pushpa 2 collected Rs 23.35 crore on its second Tuesday?

Allu Arjun's film beats Baahubali 2’s Hindi box office collection

As per a report in Sacnilk, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion had earned Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi with a total lifetime collection of Rs 1,030 crore at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD and Yash's KGF Chapter 2 also couldn’t reach Rs 600 crore at the Hindi box office.

As the pan-India film continues to rake in at the box office, there has been an update that the film will soon stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Netflix has reportedly bought the film's streaming rights for a staggering Rs 275 crore. While there has been no official announcement regarding the streaming date, action-drama films are typically released on OTT within six to eight weeks of their theatrical release. Fans can expect the movie to stream on the platform around February 2025.

Earlier, the prequel to the film, Pushpa: The Rise, which was released in 2021, had taken the world by storm. Since then, fans have been eagerly anticipating the second part, and the buzz around the film was immense. Fans can't stop gushing over the movie, and even its songs, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, are loved by all.