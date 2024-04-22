Breaking News
Allu Arjun, Jackie Shroff wish all 'Happy Earth Day' through social media

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

On the occasion of Earth Day, actors like Allu Arjun and Jackie Shroff took to their social media handle to highlight on the significance of the day

Allu Arjun and Jackie Shroff

Allu Arjun is indeed one of the most loved superstars of the nation. The National Award winner not only rules the hearts of the masses but is also a box office king. While he created a phenomenon of success with 'Pushpa The Rise', he has been making waves these days for the arrival of 'Pushpa  2 The Rule', whose teaser has created a stir. But, amid the roaring buzz of the film across the nation, Allu Arjun takes time to show his love for Mother Nature Earth by wishing everyone H'appy Earth Day'. Apart from being an ace actor, Allu Arjun is also a true plant lover at heart. He has planted over 100 different types of plants in his house and office and is also known to gift people plants on special occasions.


On the special occasion of Earth Day, Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared a very beautiful picture of the earth with all the greenery around it. He also wished the fans writing - 


"Happy Earth Day "


Allu Arjun is a global icon who has created waves all across the world with his success. He is a superstar who has taken the name of India to the global level. However, being such a big star, he never leaves a chance to present his thanks to his fans and his surroundings, and celebrating Earth Day is yet another example of the same. 

Senior actor Jackie Shroff, who often makes appearances at public events with plants, shared a video raising the awareness about cutting down on the usage of plastic. He urged his followers on Instagram to opt for the reusables in order to cut down on the wastage.

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s next film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', is set to be release in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Sukumar, the film promises to be a massive entertainer. The film also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. 

Jackie Shroff, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle'. 

