Updated on: 01 September,2025 12:03 PM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

Taking to Instagram, Allu Arjun penned an emotional note and wrote, "Our beloved grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day"

Allu Arjun; (right) grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam. Pic/X

Allu Arjun's paternal grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on Saturday at the age of 94 due to age-related ailments. Her last rites were held in Kokapet on Saturday.

Remembering her grandmother, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a photo of Kanakaratnam on social media and shared that her presence will be missed every single day.

He wrote on his IG: "Our beloved grandmother AlluKanakaratnam garu now rests in her heavenly abode. Her love, wisdom, and presence will be missed every single day."


"Heartfelt thanks to everyone who came forward to share their affection and condolences. To those far away, your prayers and love were felt just as much. Thank you for your Love. Humbled," AA added.

Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and posted an emotional note on his mother-in-law's sudden demise.

"Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti," the 'GodFather' actor wrote.

Allu Arjun is believed to have been extremely close to his grandmother. Refreshing your memory, back in December 2024, AA was arrested following the death of a fan in Hyderabad during the premiere of "Pushpa 2: The Rule". As he returned home from jail the next morning, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from him. The video of the adorable moment between the two even circulated on social media, leaving netizens gushing over their sweet bond.

Allu Arjun was in Mumbai for his next with Atlee when he received the unfortunate news. He flew to Hyderabad from Mumbai to pay his last respects to his grandmother.

