Even as his latest film 'Pushpa 2' breaks records, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has been in the center of a legal matter. The superstar is busy dealing with a case that was followed by the death of a woman at a stampede at 'Pushpa 2' premiere. Things escalated on Sunday evening when a group of protestors mounted the walls of the actor's house and pelted stones. Following the incident, the actor has taken precautionary measures.

Allu Arjun along with his family lives in a lavish bungalow in Hyderabad's Jubilee hills. The Sunday incident has left his family in shock. Ina precautionary measure, the actor has now put up white sheets over the compound wall to get better privacy from the media lingering outside their house as well as from potential vandals climbing the walls and breaking into their home.

Allu Arjun gets questioned by police for 3 hours

The actor is the 11th accused in the case filed by the stampede victim's husband. He was briefly taken into custody over a week ago and was let go on interim bail. On Tuesday, Hyderabad police interrogated the Tollywood actor for more than three-and-half hours in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

The Pushpa star left for his residence from Chikkadpally Police Station around 3 p.m. amid tight security. Investigating officers grilled the actor in the presence of his lawyer. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Zone, Akshansh Yadav led the police team which examined him. Assistant Commissioner of Police L. Ramesh Kumar and Inspector Raju Naik were also present during the questioning.

The police officers are believed to have quizzed him about the new CCTV evidence which surfaced with regard to the December 4 incident at Sandhya Theatre during the premier show of 'Pusha 2: The Rule'.

Allu Arjun was reportedly questioned based on a 10-minute video prepared by police compiling CCTV footage of the incident and also the statements made by him after his release from jail and also on December 21.

It was immediately unclear if the police had asked Allu Arjun to appear for interrogation again.

Earlier, amid tight security, the national award-winning actor reached Chikkadpally Police Station around 11 a.m. The police on Monday issued a notice to the actor, directing him to appear before them for further questioning. Police had made tight security at the police station and imposed restrictions around the police station. Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind, other family members his lawyers also reached the police station.

A woman died and her son was critically injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4 during the premier show of "Puspha 2: The Rule" and the theatre management, Allu Arjun, and his team were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

(with inputs from IANS)