To mark the 14th anniversary of the movie directed by Sukumar, Allu Arjun took to X to share pictures from the film's set

Allu Arjun in a still from Aarya 2

Listen to this article Allu Arjun takes a walk down memory lane as his film 'Aarya 2' completes 14 years x 00:00

One of actor Allu Arjun's most popular films 'Aarya 2' completed 14 years of release today. The actor got nostalgic and took a walk down memory lane. To mark the 14th anniversary of the movie directed by Sukumar, the actor took to X to share pictures from the film's set.

Allu Arjun captioned the photographs, "14 Years of Arya2," with a meaningful message. A film that will always be incredibly special and near and dear to my heart #14YearsForArya2."

ADVERTISEMENT

14 Years of Arya2 . A Film that will always be very Spl & close to my heart 🖤 #14YearsForArya2 pic.twitter.com/urwlKyP1cJ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 27, 2023

Notably, 'Arya 2' is a sequel to the 2004 film 'Arya' and features Allu Arjun, Kajal Aggarwal, and Navdeep in the lead roles. The story revolves around Arya (played by Allu Arjun), a happy-go-lucky guy who befriends Ajay (played by Navdeep) in an orphanage. They share a close bond and consider each other as soulmates. The plot takes a turn when they both meet Geetha (played by Kajal Aggarwal) during their college days. Arya falls in love with Geetha, but she is initially attracted to Ajay. The film explores the themes of love, friendship, and the complexities of relationships.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is all set to come up with 'Pushpa 2 - The Rule'. The film will hit theatres on August 15, 2024. The first movie of the franchise which was released in 2021 also won him his first National Award. Pushpa: The Rise' created a buzz at the box office as from dialogues to songs everything about the film was setting trends. It was made clear that the 'Pushpa' will get a sequel.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun has declined to command his usual fee for acting in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule. Apparently, the actor will take home one-third of the total final revenue of the much-anticipated sequel that also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. “According to their agreement, Arjun will take 33 per cent of the total final earnings of the film, which includes OTT and satellite rights, besides global box-office collection,” says a source. He adds that if Pushpa 2 earns Rs 1,000 crore from these multiple avenues, the leading actor will pocket R333.33 crore as agreed at the onset. Apparently, Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of the sequel for thrice the amount fetched by the first instalment.

(with inputs from ANI)