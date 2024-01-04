Amala Paul and husband Jagat Desai are expecting their first child together. The couple tied the knot in November last year

Amala Paul with Jagat

Actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai have announced that they are expecting their first child, and shared glimpses of their pregnancy photoshoot. The couple tied the knot in November 2023 in a dreamy wedding in Kochi, Kerala. Amala was earlier married to director A. L. Vijay, and got divorced in 2017.

Taking to Instagram, Amala, who enjoys 5.2 million followers shared some snaps from her maternity shoot. In the photos, she is seen in a red halter neck crop top, and a matching thigh-high slit skirt. Amala is flaunting her baby bump while posing by the beach. The post was captioned, “Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!”

Actress Kajal Aggarwal commented on the post and said: “Big big congratulations you two… lots of love and blessings to the little cutie.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap commented, “Congratulations.” Actor Pearle Maaney wrote, "Waiting to meet the wonderful soul that chose to be a part of your lives… becoming a mother is one of the most beautiful gifts that ‘chooses you.’ You both are going to be amazing parents… just love the first picture. It speaks for itself."

Amala and Jagat had a dreamy wedding ceremony in November in Kochi. The wedding was lavender-themed. Amala looked gorgeous in a lilac-coloured lehenga for the ceremony with Jagat in a matching outfit. Sharing the first pictures from their wedding, Amala Paul and Jagat Desai wrote, "Two souls, one destiny, walking hand-in-hand with my divine feminine, for the rest of this lifetime.”

Sharing another set of dreamy pictures from their wedding album, Amala had written, “Celebrating the love and grace that brought us together… Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings.”

On the work front, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film ‘Neelathamara’. She was last seen in Ajay Devgn's ‘Bholaa’which also marked her debut in Hindi cinema. She will next be seen in ‘Aadujeevitham’ with Prithviraj Sukumaran and ‘Dvija’.