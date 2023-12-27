Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran attend 'Masha and the Bear' Live with their kids

Neha Dhupia, Kajal Aggarwal, Shriya Saran attended the live theatrical adaptation of the famed animated series 'Masha and the Bear’ with their younger ones

Christmas weekend was super special for a lot of kids…all thanks to Masha and the Bear LIVE .This holiday season, the world of Masha and the Bear came to life on stage, bringing together audiences across age groups - and boy did everyone (kids and adults) have fun! The theatrical adaptation of the famed Nick Jr. series debuted in Mumbai and saw a slew of celebrities along with their little munchkins including Sameera Reddy, Kajal Aggarwal, Mandira Bedi, Neha Dhupia, and Shriya Saran amongst others.

Kids were more than delighted to meet their favourite Masha and Bear and were seen chattering and posing with the lovely characters. From solving mysteries, to dancing with Masha, The Bear, Professor Nonbelevious, Rosie, the Panda, Sly Fox and Silly Fox - the kids got to do it all!. Masha and the Bear Live Theatrical has become a standout event on Mumbai's cultural calendar, it isn’t just a show but is THE thing to do for families! The Mumbai show will be followed by performances in Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad and thereafter concluding its tour in Mumbai in March 2024.

Shriya Saran said, "What I liked the most about Masha and the Bear is that the characters are very relatable. It was lovely to see these larger-than-life characters walk to you, the full story had a beautiful message about friendship and love that is really special. My husband is Russian and he is very proud of Masha and the Bear. I try to bring my daughter away from screen time but bring her more to shows and so it's a great way of her understanding the characters watching them perform in front of you. It’s also very special because it is Radha’s first theater show, I was very nervous. I thought she would be fidgety and she would run because this is the first time, she is sitting in the theater for so long but she was amazing. She sat through it. She loved it, she laughed, she clapped and she danced. So, this will be a special memory."

Neha Dhupia said, "We just finished watching Masha and the Bear LIVE. It was great. The fact that they have my kids' attention for one and half hours, what else could a mom want. Very entertaining, very well done, very well performed and life lessons and friendship so this one is a keeper."