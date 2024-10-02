The trailer showcases the main plot of the film, which revolves around delivering justice to a rape victim. The clip opens with people demanding justice, and an officer sets a deadline of one week

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

The Vettaiyan trailer is out now, and watching Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth in a film together is sure to be a visual treat for fans worldwide. 'Vettaiyan' is set to be the biggest film of the year, with Amitabh Bachchan portraying a judge while Rajinikanth returns to action in the role of a cop. The trailer is enough to give you goosebumps, as it features an intense war of words between the two superstars of the industry.

What 'Vettaiyan'’s Trailer is All About

The trailer showcases the main plot of the film, which revolves around delivering justice to a rape victim. The clip opens with people demanding justice, and an officer sets a deadline of one week. That’s when Thalaiva makes his grand and powerful entry, saying, “I don’t need one week; I’ll get the culprit in three days.” Later, the trailer introduces us to Big B in the role of a judge. This film, packed with drama, intense scenes, and larger-than-life action, is sure to impress fans, and the trailer is proof of that.

As soon as the trailer got released, fans started sharing their reactions in the comment section. One wrote, “Only one super one always Thalaivar Rajinikanth da." "Heroes may come and go, but RAJINI remains the permanent number one," another one wrote. A third user commented, "Two legends"

All About 'Vettaiyan'

'Vettaiyan', which marks Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser on Rajinikanth’s 73rd birthday. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer. Rajinikanth was spotted filming in various locations such as Trivandrum, Tirunelveli, and Tuticorin.

About Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

Rajinikanth was last seen in his daughter Aishwarya’s film 'Lal Salaam'. The Tamil-language sports drama tackles themes of caste oppression and religious discrimination and received mixed reviews. 'Lal Salaam' stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, with Rajinikanth appearing in an extended cameo as Moideen Bhai.

Amitabh, on the other hand, was recently seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD', a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future, also starring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.