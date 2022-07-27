Amitabh Bachchan dubs for Anand Pandit's Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’

He is also the 'sutradhaar' in ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate' whose narrative voice plays a critical role in the film's progression and so the dubbing session was long and extensive

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shot for a cameo appearance in a good friend and producer Anand Pandit's upcoming Gujarati film ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ starring Yash Soni and Deeksha Joshi, directed by Jay Bodas. The icon was more than willing to lend his time and energy to the project and accepted the role with great enthusiasm and was recently seen nailing the Gujarati diction in his signature baritone in a recording studio. He is also the 'sutradhaar' in ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate' whose narrative voice plays a critical role in the film's progression and so the dubbing session was long and extensive.

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit says, "Amit Ji always brings child-like energy to work. Even in a dubbing studio, he is full of joy and gives his all to every line, every word, and every inflection. He has always been a master of long dialogues and to see him wrap up a long dubbing session with such passion and ease and that too in Gujarati was truly a humbling and inspiring experience."

Jointly produced by Anand Pandit and Vaishal Shah, ‘Fakt Mahilao Mate’ is touted as a family-centric comedy. The film will be released on 19th August, this Janmashtami.