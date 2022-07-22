'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to begin with the best

Big B to flag off KBC 14 with special event featuring Aamir and Army officers, to celebrate India’s 75th year of independence

Amitabh Bachchan

It’s that time of the year again, when Amitabh Bachchan invites the common man to take the hot seat opposite him. The megastar began shooting for the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) on Tuesday. Since 2022 marks the 75th year of India’s independence, the team decided to open with a special event that saw Aamir Khan and Army veterans celebrating the milestone.

Arun Sheshkumar and Aamir Khan

Director Arun Sheshkumar says, “This year, we have invited heroes who have made a difference to the country — from sports, armed forces and the film industry. We shot a grand event with Aamir Khan on the hot seat, [pitted against] two decorated veteran army personnel, a colonel and a major. Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and boxer Mary Kom also played a round against each other. Mr Bachchan hosted them as they played the game, shared touching stories and celebrated the spirit of India.”

Earlier this week, Bachchan posted a picture on Instagram that saw him, dressed in a hoodie and pyjamas, on the reality show’s set. “He will sport an all-new look, not the harem pants. He joked that saree ko kaat ke pyjama bana diya,” grins the director. In awe of Bachchan’s commitment to the show, he says, “Mr Bachchan completes his films before he starts KBC. That has been his practice. He brushes up on his [hosting] skills, and does rehearsals for a month or so before the shoot.”