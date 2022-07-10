Breaking News
Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan hail Tiger Shroff for his action; call him an inspiration

Updated on: 10 July,2022 10:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff. Pics/AFP, Yogen Shah


Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most dedicated and sincere actors in our industry. While the actor has been an inspiration for the masses, he is also a big inspiration to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)





While the star is well bestowed with the tag of youngest action hero in the industry, the actor has ruled the hearts of almost all age groups with his dashing screen presence, and Amitabh Bachchan has come as a new name who wishes to do an action like Tiger. The Legend recently shared a post on his social media that mentioned Tiger's expertise in performing the action that he also aspires to do and inspired him to try his hands on the same. Moreover, it is also heard that Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen playing a mentor to Tiger in his upcoming film 'Ganapath'. It would be certainly a big thing for the audience to watch Tiger and Big B coming on the big screen together. 

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen praising Tiger for his action while wishing to work with him in a film someday. SRK shared “I also want to say this to a friend who has come online, Tiger Shroff, more than a friend, like my baby because he is dada's son. Thank you very much for commenting here and when I saw WAR with Siddharth and you in it, I got really inspired to try and do an action film, of course, my action is not half as good as yours but I am trying my best. I am trying my muscles tight, not coming as sharp as yours but I will keep trying. You are an inspiration man, inshallah, I will get an opportunity to work with you someday and I am very proud of what you have achieved. Thank you for coming to life.

While the actor shares a great fan following all across the nation, Be it, kids, youngsters, or famous film stars, everyone aspires to be like him, and receiving such praising comments from legends is surely a big thing for the star. 

On the film front, Tiger will be next seen in, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Rambo' and 'Ganapath'.

