Tiger Shroff walks down memory lane, shares a throwback training video

Hollywood actor, Mark Rhino Smith also appreciated the 'Flying Jatt' actor. "Freaking incredible my bro" the 'Gladiators' actor commented.

Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, on Sunday, took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback reel video from his acrobatics training session. Taking to Instagram, the 'Baaghi' actor captioned the video, "Man the struggle and grind was real! Found some old training footage of little me with not so little dreams and my quest to become an action hero".

In the video, the 'Heropanti' actor can be seen performing acrobatic stunts under the supervision of the experts. The video is a combination of multiple clips from the actor's training days.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Student of the year 2' actor was last seen in 'Heropanti 2' which failed to impress the audience. He will be next seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1', in which he will be collaborating once again with Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the project is currently being filmed and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, he also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar, which is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023 and 'Rambo', which will be helmed by the 'War' director Sidharth Anand.

