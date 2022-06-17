Sabbir Khan: Tiger Shroff and Sajid bhai are a call away

Director Sabbir, whose Nikamma hits screens today, dismisses reports of fallout with Baaghi collaborators Shroff and Nadiadwala

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff has been a permanent fixture in Sabbir Khan’s last three films — Heropanti (2014), Baaghi (2016) and Munna Michael (2017). But the director’s latest release, Nikamma, sees him collaborating with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. While Shetty was seen in OTT offering Hungama 2 last year, the director is thrilled that his action comedy sees her grace the big screen after 14 years. “Nikamma is the first film Shilpa signed [after her break from movies]. She got Hungama 2 later. Hers is a tricky part, but I always wanted to cast her. When she said that she is not doing films, I insisted she hear the narration. When she heard the script, she loved it,” he recounts.

Sabbir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala

