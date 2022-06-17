Breaking News
8 per cent of Covid-19 patients reported mental illnesses: Study
Mumbai: Colleges goof up, HSC students in trouble after they opt for 'unauthorised' subject
Maharashtra: SSC board results to be announced at 1pm today
Mumbai reports 2,366 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day figures since Jan
Mumbai’s water stock enough to last another month
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sabbir Khan Tiger Shroff and Sajid bhai are a call away

Sabbir Khan: Tiger Shroff and Sajid bhai are a call away

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Director Sabbir, whose Nikamma hits screens today, dismisses reports of fallout with Baaghi collaborators Shroff and Nadiadwala

Sabbir Khan: Tiger Shroff and Sajid bhai are a call away

Tiger Shroff


Tiger Shroff has been a permanent fixture in Sabbir Khan’s last three films — Heropanti (2014), Baaghi (2016) and Munna Michael (2017). But the director’s latest release, Nikamma, sees him collaborating with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. While Shetty was seen in OTT offering Hungama 2 last year, the director is thrilled that his action comedy sees her grace the big screen after 14 years. “Nikamma is the first film Shilpa signed [after her break from movies]. She got Hungama 2 later. Hers is a tricky part, but I always wanted to cast her. When she said that she is not doing films, I insisted she hear the narration. When she heard the script, she loved it,” he recounts.

Sabbir Khan and Sajid NadiadwalaSabbir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala




Also Read: Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for her mother Ayesha Shroff is all things love


Show full article

tiger shroff abhimanyu dassani shilpa shetty sajid nadiadwala bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK