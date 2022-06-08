Tiger says dismal performance of Heropanti 2 was 'heartbreaking' as he focuses on his next, Ganapath

Tiger Shroff in the film

High-octane action stunts, a few dance numbers that display his smooth moves and over-the-top dialogues — in many ways, Heropanti 2 was your classic Tiger Shroff fare, designed to appeal to his fans. The actor had high expectations from the Ahmed Khan-directed offering as it marked his return to the big screen after two years since Baaghi 3 (2020). Unfortunately, the April 29 release could not make a mark at the box office. Shroff admits that the actioner’s failure hit him hard. “It’s definitely heartbreaking because I am attached to all my movies. It takes a toll on me if my film doesn’t work,” he says.

However, the actor has picked himself up after the underwhelming response to the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria-starrer. He is now focusing on Ganapath that reunites him with his first co-star Kriti Sanon, after which he will move on to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. The key to bouncing back, he says, is by working harder. “I believe in immersing myself in work as the show must go on,” he smiles.

