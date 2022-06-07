Breaking News
RS polls: ED opposes pleas of Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik for one-day bail, says prisoners don't have voting rights
Iraq, Libya, Malaysia join over a dozen Muslim countries in condemning controversial remarks against Prophet
Mumbai reports 1,242 Covid-19 cases, 83 per cent rise in 24 hours
Parliamentary panel summons Maharashtra DGP, Mumbai Police Commissioner in Navneet Rana case
Maharashtra police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax free in Gujarat

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax free in Gujarat

Updated on: 07 June,2022 09:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax-free in the state,'' a tweet read

Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax free in Gujarat

Picture Courtesy: PR


Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been declared tax free in Gujarat. On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced the update through a
statement on Twitter.

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax-free in the state,'' a tweet read.





Show full article

Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Manushi Chhillar bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK