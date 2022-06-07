Akshay Kumar's 'Samrat Prithviraj' declared tax free in Gujarat

"Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has decided to make 'Samrat Prithviraj', a Bollywood movie on the life of India's brave warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, tax-free in the state,'' a tweet read

Picture Courtesy: PR

Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been declared tax free in Gujarat. On Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister's Office announced the update through a

statement on Twitter.

મુખ્યમંત્રી શ્રી ભૂપેન્દ્ર પટેલે ભારતભૂમિના વીર સમ્રાટ પૃથ્વીરાજ ચૌહાણની શૌર્યગાથાને રજૂ કરી દેશના સાહસપૂર્ણ ઈતિહાસને ઉજાગર કરતી હિન્દી ફિલ્મ 'સમ્રાટ પૃથ્વીરાજ' ને ગુજરાતમાં કરમુક્તિ આપવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. — CMO Gujarat (@CMOGuj) June 7, 2022

