Tiger Shroff's 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' dialogue finds its way to the Hindi version of 'Stranger Things 4'

While the line has been heavily picked up by the netizens, it has now caught the attention of the American science fiction horror drama television series 'Stranger Things S4'

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Tiger Shroff

'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' is a dialogue that has become a meme these days. The dialogue was first heard in the 2014 release, 'Heropanti' by Tiger Shroff, which went viral around the release of its sequel 'Heropanti 2'.

While the line has been heavily picked up by netizens, it has now caught the attention of the American science fiction horror drama television series 'Stranger Things S4'. A viral video from the Hindi dubbed version of the series sees one of the lead characters say that very dialogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mqc Movies (@mqcmovies)

Show full article