Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for her mother Ayesha Shroff is all things love

Picture courtesy/Tiger Shroff's Instagram account

On the occasion of his mother Ayesha Shroff's birthday, actor Tiger Shroff penned a heartfelt message for her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, the 'Heropanti 2' actor shared a monochrome picture with his mother where they could be seen posing for the camera with a warm smile.

Calling her 'best mommy", he wrote, "Happy bday to the best mommy in the whole world. love u so much Mamaa @ayeshashroff."

