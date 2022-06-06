Breaking News
Tiger Shroff's birthday wish for her mother Ayesha Shroff is all things love

Updated on: 06 June,2022 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, the 'Heropanti 2' actor shared a monochrome picture with his mother where they could be seen posing for the camera with a warm smile

Picture courtesy/Tiger Shroff's Instagram account


On the occasion of his mother Ayesha Shroff's birthday, actor Tiger Shroff penned a heartfelt message for her on social media.

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, the 'Heropanti 2' actor shared a monochrome picture with his mother where they could be seen posing for the camera with a warm smile.




Calling her 'best mommy", he wrote, "Happy bday to the best mommy in the whole world. love u so much Mamaa @ayeshashroff."


