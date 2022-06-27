'I will get an opportunity to work with you someday,' says Shah Rukh Khan to Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff had a message for Shah Rukh Khan when the Superstar went live on Instagram on the day he completed 3 decades in Hindi Cinema

Picture Courtesy: PR

Recently, when Shah Rukh Khan was on a live Instagram chat with fans, Tiger Shroff came up to join him, to which the King Khan was seen praising him and spoke how he is an inspiration to him.

He said "I also want to say this to a friend who has come online, Tiger Shroff, more than a friend, like my baby, because he is dada's son. Thank you very much for commenting here and when I saw WAR with Siddharth and you in it, I got really inspired to try and do an action film, of course my action is not half as good as yours but I am trying my best. I am trying to get my muscles tight, not coming as sharp as yours but I will keep trying. You are an inspiration man, inshallah, I will get an opportunity to work with you someday and I am very proud with what you have achieved. Thank you for coming on live".

It certainly came as a big thing for Tiger to hear such humble words from the biggest star of this generation and while replying to the same, Tiger took to his social media and shared a thankful note for the same. He wrote the caption - "Means the world coming from one the greatest entertainers in the world."

Shah Rukh Khan completed 30 years of his journey in Bollywood on June 25, 2022. The actor, who has been receiving wishes virtually, has finally shared a thank you message on Instagram. On Sunday evening, SRK shared a social media post expressing gratitude for all the wishes he received on the occasion.

The 'Raees' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a mirror selfie along with the caption, "Thank u all for celebrating my 30 yrs with cakes & edits and all things nice. For me, the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all [sic]"

In the picture posted by the superstar, he gave major 'Don' vibes as Shah Rukh was dressed in a classic black suit paired with a white shirt and patterned maroon cravat.

On the occasion of celebrating 3 decades in the industry, the 56-year-old actor unveiled the first motion poster of his forthcoming film 'Pathaan', which left his fans excited. The movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, is backed by Yash Raj Films and will release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.