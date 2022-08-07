Breaking News
Andheri kidnap case: ‘I feel as if I’ve finally woken up from my nightmare’
Maharashtra: Why ban on plastic-coated packaging won’t help
Maharashtra: Exhausted CM advised rest by doctors, delegates ministers’ powers to babus
Mumbai local train update: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on Sunday
ISRO launches its new SSLV-D1 rocket from Sriharikota
PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog's governing council meeting
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Anand Devarakonda Abhishek Banerjee to star in Telugu thriller Highway

Anand Devarakonda, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Telugu thriller 'Highway'

Updated on: 07 August,2022 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

'Highway' is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Devarakonda) falling in love with Tulasi (Manasa), who was sheltered all her life

Anand Devarakonda, Abhishek Banerjee to star in Telugu thriller 'Highway'

Highway poster/picture courtesy: PR


Actors Anand Devarakonda and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen together in the upcoming Telugu psychological thriller 'Highway'.

'Highway' is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Devarakonda) falling in love with Tulasi (Manasa), who was sheltered all her life. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a serial killer named D kidnaps his ladylove. Will the hero be able to save her in time?

The announcement was made by aha, a local entertainment OTT platform.


Directed and written by K.V. Guhan, and produced by Venkat Talari, the film will hit aha screens very soon. aha, has launched the poster of the original movie on August 6.

Anand is Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda's brother, and has impressed audiences with his performance previously in the Telugu movie 'Middle Class Melodies'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Regional Cinema News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK