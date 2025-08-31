Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh faced backlash after a video of him touching co-star Anjali Raghav’s waist went viral. He has issued a public apology on Instagram, clarifying he had no wrong intentions and Anjali has accepted it

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh found himself in hot waters after a video of him touching co-star Anjali Raghav’s waist at an event went viral. Raghav, in an Instagram video accused Singh of touching her without consent and even claimed to quit the industry. The actor has now issued public apology and she has reacted to it.

Pawan Singh apologises to Anjali Raghav

Recently, Pawan Singh took to his Instagram Stories and shared a brief note in Hindi, which read, “Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule, I couldn’t watch your live. When I came to know about the matter, I felt very bad).”

He added, “Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai. Iske bawajood, agar aapko humari kisi bhi byawahaar se taqleef huyi ho toh uske liye main shama prarthi hoon (I had no wrong intention towards you as we are artistes. Even then, if you were hurt by my behaviour, then I apologise).”

Reacting to Pawan Singh’s apology, Anjali Raghav wrote on her Instagram story, “Pawan Singh ji ne apni galti ki manfi mangli hai. wo mujhse bade hai aur senior artist hai … maine unhe manf kar dia hai … mai is bat ko aur aage nahi badhana chahti jai shree ram (Pawan Singh ji has apologised for his mistake. He is elder to me and a senior artiste… I have forgiven him… I do not want to take this matter further).”

What happened between Pawan and Anjali?

According to media reports, the incident took place during the launch event of Singh's song Saiya Seva Kare, which also stars Anjali. In the viral video, Anjali, is seen dressed in a saree and appears visibly uncomfortable as Singh places his hand on her waist. Singh, meanwhile, claims he was trying to remove something stuck on her waist. He can also be heard telling her to stay still, sharing he thought he saw an insect.

Although Anjali is seen smiling awkwardly and did not say anything on stage, netizens slammed the actor for touching her without consent.