Breaking News
Virar building collapse: Cry for help from under debris saves family of 3
Ganeshotsav 2025: Inside Mumbai’s Ganesha kitchens serving lakhs of devotees
Maharashtra CM’s word lifts Tardeo residents, but homes still out of reach
Ganeshotsav 2025: Now digitally track visarjan sites in Kalyan-Dombivli
As Marathas rally for quota, OBC leaders threaten to hit the streets
Swift action helps Mumbai Police foil two extortion rackets
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Honey Singh cancels performance in Mohali after tiff with organisers over security

Honey Singh cancels performance in Mohali after tiff with organisers over security

Updated on: 29 August,2025 12:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Yo Yo Honey Singh backed out of his scheduled performance at an award show in Mohali. This happened after the singer’s security personnel were denied entry at the venue, insisting the organisers had arranged it

Honey Singh cancels performance in Mohali after tiff with organisers over security

Honey Singh

Listen to this article
Honey Singh cancels performance in Mohali after tiff with organisers over security
x
00:00

Indian singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s tryst with controversies does not seem to end. After facing legal heat a few weeks back, the singer has found himself in yet another soup. He recently cancelled his performance at an award show in Mohali, Punjab last minute due to security concerns.

Indian singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s tryst with controversies does not seem to end. After facing legal heat a few weeks back, the singer has found himself in yet another soup. He recently cancelled his performance at an award show in Mohali, Punjab last minute due to security concerns.

Honey Singh cancels performance in Mohali



As per reports by India Today, the singer was supposed to perform at an award show in Mohali. As the evening dawned on the fateful day and celebrities started coming in, Singh’s team was stopped at the gate because of his large security detail. The organisers had their own security personnel present, and the local police also pitched in to provide an added level of protection at the venue.


“As per the protocols, they did not allow any other external members on the ground for anyone. However, Honey Singh was persistent in getting his own safety unit as a precautionary measure. While the organisers understood and respected his demands, given the overall security plans, they could not agree to it. After a long discussion with the organisers, the musician left the venue, refusing to perform,” the source added. Apart from Honey Singh, actors like Neeru Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, and Bismil also performed at the event.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Both teams are presently working on the financial dispute caused by the last-minute cancellation and are trying to come to a cordial conclusion. While Honey has not commented on the matter.

In another news, he was summoned earlier this month by the Punjab Women's Commission over misogynistic lyrics in one of his latest songs Millionaire.

Honey Singh’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Honey recently collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the first time for a track in the former’s debut production project, Ikk Kudi. It is a Punjabi-language film, written and directed by Amarjit. The film is slated to release on September 19.

Besides this, Honey Singh will soon also be seen in a music video titled Sajna. The first look of his much-anticipated music video was unveiled on Instagram recently and impressed audiences. 

He also dropped the first look of his power-packed new single, Mashooqa, releasing under the prestigious Saregama Music label. This high-energy track promises to be the anthem of the season and introduces Charmee Zaveri, a dazzling new face.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

yo yo honey singh mohali Shehnaaz Gill bollywood news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK