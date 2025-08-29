Yo Yo Honey Singh backed out of his scheduled performance at an award show in Mohali. This happened after the singer’s security personnel were denied entry at the venue, insisting the organisers had arranged it

Indian singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh’s tryst with controversies does not seem to end. After facing legal heat a few weeks back, the singer has found himself in yet another soup. He recently cancelled his performance at an award show in Mohali, Punjab last minute due to security concerns.

Honey Singh cancels performance in Mohali

As per reports by India Today, the singer was supposed to perform at an award show in Mohali. As the evening dawned on the fateful day and celebrities started coming in, Singh’s team was stopped at the gate because of his large security detail. The organisers had their own security personnel present, and the local police also pitched in to provide an added level of protection at the venue.

“As per the protocols, they did not allow any other external members on the ground for anyone. However, Honey Singh was persistent in getting his own safety unit as a precautionary measure. While the organisers understood and respected his demands, given the overall security plans, they could not agree to it. After a long discussion with the organisers, the musician left the venue, refusing to perform,” the source added. Apart from Honey Singh, actors like Neeru Bajwa, Jacqueline Fernandez, Soundarya Sharma, and Bismil also performed at the event.

Both teams are presently working on the financial dispute caused by the last-minute cancellation and are trying to come to a cordial conclusion. While Honey has not commented on the matter.

In another news, he was summoned earlier this month by the Punjab Women's Commission over misogynistic lyrics in one of his latest songs Millionaire.

Honey Singh’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Honey recently collaborated with Shehnaaz Gill for the first time for a track in the former’s debut production project, Ikk Kudi. It is a Punjabi-language film, written and directed by Amarjit. The film is slated to release on September 19.

Besides this, Honey Singh will soon also be seen in a music video titled Sajna. The first look of his much-anticipated music video was unveiled on Instagram recently and impressed audiences.

He also dropped the first look of his power-packed new single, Mashooqa, releasing under the prestigious Saregama Music label. This high-energy track promises to be the anthem of the season and introduces Charmee Zaveri, a dazzling new face.



