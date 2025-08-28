Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha lost the fan vote to YouTuber Mridul Tiwari and couldn’t enter the Bigg Boss 19 house. Rumors claimed he was hidden in a secret room, but Shehbaz denied

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha , was unable to enter the Bigg Boss 19 house because he received fewer votes than YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. However, there are reports that he is still a part of the show and is trapped in the secret area. Shehbaz, on the other hand, has spoken out to deny the rumours, hinting that he may return to the show in the future.

Shehbaz took to Instagram on Tuesday to respond to speculation that he was in the Bigg Boss house's secret room.

Speaking about it, Shehbaz asked in Hindi, "Hello, how are you all? When I came on stage, you all showered me with love. I sincerely thank everyone who voted for me. Because each of your votes was worth one lakh to me. The most important thing is that I shared the platform with Salman sir. That is the most important thing in my life."

He further added, "I am not in any secret room. This is my secret room. I am sitting here. Whenever I get a chance to go inside, I guarantee you that you will definitely get entertainment. Those who are cursing me in the comments, I love you. I don’t care about you. When I go inside, whenever God gives me such a chance, then I will definitely make you feel proud. This is my guarantee."

While Shehbaz has declared that he is not in the secret room, it will be interesting to see whether he enters the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wildcard.

During the first episode, it was revealed that YouTuber Mridul Tiwari overcame social media star Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to get into the show. The entry was picked by a fan vote in the weeks leading up to the debut.

Shehbaz also discussed how people mocked him for capitalising on his sister Shehnaaz Gill's stardom and prominence. He stated, "I am proud ke mein apni behen ki wajah se bana hun." Aap bhi bano. I am proud to have come this far thanks to my sister. My identity is derived from my sister, and this will always be true.

Contestants in the Bigg Boss 19 house

On Sunday, Salman Khan returned to host the 19th season of Bigg Boss. Salman introduced the Bigg Boss 19 candidates with considerable fanfare. The contestants are Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik, and Mridul Tiwari.