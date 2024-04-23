Breaking News
Ajit Pawar-led NCP releases manifesto, supports demand for caste-based census
Mumbai: 16-year-old boy killed in Ghatkopar; one held
Four held for 9-year-old boy's death due to electrocution in Mumbai
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar-led NCP leader Jitendra Awhad gets threat call
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Khaire, Maharashtra minister Bhumre file nominations
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Aparna Das and Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol to get married on April 24 share haldi pics
<< Back to Elections 2024

Aparna Das and 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol to get married on April 24, share haldi pics

Updated on: 23 April,2024 04:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Manoharam actress Aparna Das shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony ahead of her wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Aparna Das and 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol to get married on April 24, share haldi pics

Aparna Das

Listen to this article
Aparna Das and 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol to get married on April 24, share haldi pics
x
00:00

Malayalam and Tamil film actress Aparna Das is all set to tie the knot with 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol. The pre-wedding festivities have already commenced and the actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the Haldi ceremony. The couple will tie the knot on April 24 in Kerala. 


For her Haldi ceremony, Aparna Das opted for a traditional half-saree which is red and yellow in colour. She accessorized her look with a red choker and a matching tikka. She looked happy in the pictures that showed her drenched in Haldi water. She is surrounded by her family and friends in the pictures. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wedding Photographer - Elementricx (@momentssbyelementricx)


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wedding Photographer - Elementricx (@momentssbyelementricx)

Aparna Das made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film 'Njn Prakashan' opposite Fahadh Faasil. She gained popularity with her performance in 'Manoharam'.  In Tamil, she played a supporting role in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' and the lead role in 'Dada'. 'Kavin-starrer 'Dada' became one of the best films of 2023. The actress was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Secret Home' and will next be seen in 'Anand Sreebala'.

Work-wide, Deepak Parambol entered into the Malayalam industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Malarvaadi Arts Club'. Some of his famous films include the recently released 'Manjummel Boys', 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Thira', 'Kannur Squad', 'Christopher', 'D Company' and 'Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu', amongst others. Deepak was seen earlier this year in the blockbuster survival drama, 'Manjummel Boys', Vineeth Sreenivasan’s period film 'Varshangalkku Shesham', and Abhijit Ashokan’s 'Jananam 1947', 'Pranayam Thudarunnu'.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates Entertainment News entertaintment south cinema
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK