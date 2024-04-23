Aparna Das and 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol to get married on April 24, share haldi pics

Manoharam actress Aparna Das shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony ahead of her wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

Aparna Das

Malayalam and Tamil film actress Aparna Das is all set to tie the knot with 'Manjummel Boys' actor Deepak Parambol. The pre-wedding festivities have already commenced and the actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the Haldi ceremony. The couple will tie the knot on April 24 in Kerala.

For her Haldi ceremony, Aparna Das opted for a traditional half-saree which is red and yellow in colour. She accessorized her look with a red choker and a matching tikka. She looked happy in the pictures that showed her drenched in Haldi water. She is surrounded by her family and friends in the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Photographer - Elementricx (@momentssbyelementricx)

Aparna Das made her debut in Malayalam cinema with the film 'Njn Prakashan' opposite Fahadh Faasil. She gained popularity with her performance in 'Manoharam'. In Tamil, she played a supporting role in Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' and the lead role in 'Dada'. 'Kavin-starrer 'Dada' became one of the best films of 2023. The actress was last seen in the Malayalam film 'Secret Home' and will next be seen in 'Anand Sreebala'.

Work-wide, Deepak Parambol entered into the Malayalam industry with Vineeth Sreenivasan's 'Malarvaadi Arts Club'. Some of his famous films include the recently released 'Manjummel Boys', 'Thattathin Marayathu', 'Thira', 'Kannur Squad', 'Christopher', 'D Company' and 'Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu', amongst others. Deepak was seen earlier this year in the blockbuster survival drama, 'Manjummel Boys', Vineeth Sreenivasan’s period film 'Varshangalkku Shesham', and Abhijit Ashokan’s 'Jananam 1947', 'Pranayam Thudarunnu'.