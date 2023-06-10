Arjun Rampal wishes Nandamuri Balakrishna on birthday; teases their upcoming film ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film, ‘NBK108’ is titled ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’. On June 10th, 2023, Arjun Rampal took to his Instagram handle to share his heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor-turned-politician

Nandamuri Balakrishna (left) and Arjun Rampal (right), Pic/Rampal's Instagram

In the caption, he also sneaked in a mention of the teaser release of their upcoming action film, ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ on Saturday.

“Happy happy birthday dearest #NandamuriBalakrishna wish you all the health, love and Happiness. Ready for the blasting teaser of #BhagvanthKesari today,” he wrote.

Bhagavanth Kesari is the character name of Balakrishna in this first-of-its-kind eponymous action movie.

The film also marks Bollywood actor Rampal’s Tollywood debut. The title logo boasts the Indian national emblem of the Ashokan lion stupa and the caption ‘I Don’t Care’ indicates that the audience can expect a ruthless and power-packed performance from the Telugu icon.

Balakrishna sports a salt-and-pepper look, intense look and wears a brown colour Kurta and formal pants with a stole wrapped around his neck. In the poster, Balakrishna’s aggression can also be seen in how he determinedly strikes a weapon to the ground.

To pique intrigue and anticipation, makers of the movie timed the unveiling of the movie teaser details with Balayya’s birthday, as he is fondly known.

The director of the film, Anil Ravipudi wrote, “Extremely proud to present our Hero, The one & only #NandamuriBalakrishna garu in & as #BhagavanthKesari #NBKLikeNeverBefore.”

The official Instagram handle of Shine Screens wrote, “All set for the birthday blast of #NandamuriBalakrishna #BhagavanthKesari Massive Teaser Today at 10:19 AM #HappyBirthdayNBK.”

The film is directed by Anil Ravipudi. This project is being produced on a grand scale by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the label banner of Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the movie and Sreeleela will also be seen in a pivotal role.

S.S. Thaman will compose the soundtrack for the film, who has also worked on some of Balakrishna’s previous projects like ‘Next Level’.

The shoot is presently underway in Hyderabad and ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ is scheduled for its theatrical release on Vijayadasami (Dussehra). The film will be screened in 108 theatres worldwide as a special homage to Balayya’s 108th film.