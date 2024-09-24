Breaking News
Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey to star opposite Dhanush in Idli Kadai

Updated on: 24 September,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Shalini Pandey who was last seen in Maharaj will be joining Dhanush's fourth directorial Idli Kadai'. This will mark Shalini's first collaboration with Dhanush

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey stands as one of the most versatile and promising actors of Indian Cinema. Right from her debut film ‘Arjun Reddy’ to the recently released ‘Maharaj’, the actress has proved her caliber by taking on diverse roles which push her as an actor. In a recent exciting update, it is revealed that Shalini Pandey is roped in for Dhanush’s next directorial ‘Idli Kadai’. 


While the audiences were still sinking in the magic of her performance in 'Maharaj' as Kishori, the news of her next project 'Idli Kadai' brought smiles to the faces of fans. The actress has already begun shooting for the film in Hyderabad.



The film directed by Dhanush marks Shalini's comeback into Tamil cinema. In the film, Shalini will be seen playing a role with a wide range of appeal.


The addition of Shalini Pandey adds an exciting factor and youth appeal to this film. Her casting in the film is making buzz everywhere and the fans and the audiences are excited to see what she brings on-screen this time. Meanwhile besides 'Idli Kadai', Shalini Pandey will also be seen in Excel Entertainment's 'Dabba Cartel' and 'Bandwaale'.

About Dhanush's fourth directorial 'Idli Kadai'

A few days back Dhanush took to social media to announce his fourth directorial and 52nd acting project. Titled 'Idli Kadai', the actor also shared a concept poster. 

Dhanush shared Idli Kadai’s concept poster on his X account, writing, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya (folded hands and heart emojis).” The poster shows a roadside shack against a starry night. A shopkeeper can be seen inside it while another man watches him. The film directed by Dhanush, will star him, but the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. GV Prakash Kumar composes the film’s music, Kiran Koushik is the cinematographer, and Prasanna GK is the editor. Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures produces the film with Dhanush’s banner Wunderbar Films.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in his second directorial, Raayan, which did a fabulous business at the box office. He has got Sekhar Kammula's Kubera next, in which he has been paired opposite Rashmika Mandanna, while Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh play other important roles.

Dhanush has also given his nod to play the lead in the anticipated Ilaiyaraaja's biopic, Maestro. His third directorial is titled Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam with Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier and Matthew Thomas, among others. 

