Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) has collected Rs 35 cr worldwide gross in 4 days. The Onam release starring Tovino Thomas in the lead was made on a budget of Rs 30 cr

Tovino Thomas, who became a favourite among audiences through the movie 'Minnal Murali', came with Ajayante Randam Moshanam" (ARM) for Onam 2024, which received a blockbuster response across languages. This latest fantasy thriller has further elevated his stardom. In ARM, Tovino impressively portrays three distinct characters—Kunjikkelu, Maniyan, and Ajayan—showcasing his remarkable versatility.

Each character is portrayed with unique traits and behaviours, and his compelling screen presence and action-oriented performance have garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for his emotional scenes. Along with immense audience love, the film is also achieving solid box office collections, having crossed a Rs 35 crore gross worldwide in just 4 days. With super positive word of mouth and a sensational response in all languages, the film continues to earn impressive numbers. This is an impressive number for a Malayalam film especially when it has clashed with Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kandam and 'Kondal'.

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is breaking records with its online ticket bookings, having registered 151.87K tickets in the last 24 hours, which is huge and phenomenal. On Day 4 alone, 2 lakh tickets were sold online. Audiences are flocking to theaters to witness Tovino Thomas's action and the brilliant fantasy thriller that has captivated millions. The film is running successfully in Telugu with excellent occupancy.

Directed by debutant Jithin Lal and produced by Listin Stephen under the banners Magic Frames and UGM Motion Pictures, with Dr. Zakaria Thomas. Prestigious Mythri Movie Distributors releasing the film in Telugu. After winning great acclaim for movies like 'Kaan' and 'Chithha', Dibu Nainan Thomas has composed the music for 'ARM'.

Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Surabhi Lakshmi, who have gained attention through Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films, play the female leads in the movie. Basil Joseph, Jagadeesh, Harish Uthaman, Harish Peradi, Kabir Singh, Pramod Shetty, and Rohini also appear in significant roles. The screenplay for the movie is written by Sujith Nambiar. Jomon T. John, who started in Malayalam cinema and has now reached Bollywood, handles the cinematography for "ARM." The editing is done by Shameer Muhammed.

The co-producer is Justin Stephen, and the executive producers are Naveen P. Thomas and Prince Paul. Additional screenplay credits go to Deepu Pradeep. The film stunts coordinated by Vikram Moore and Phoenix Prabhu of 'Kantara' fame. The film distributed by major industry players, with Hombale Films handling the Kannada release, Mythri Movie Distributors for Telugu, and Anil Thadani for Hindi.