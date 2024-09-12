Breaking News
'Visual delight, decent screenplay': Twitter share honest review for Tovino Thomas's 3D Malayalam film ARM

Tovino Thomas's 50th film release is ARM (Ajayante Randam Moshanam). Directed by debutant Jithiin Lal, the film also stars Krithi Shetty and is an Onam release

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas-led 'ARM' (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) has hit the screens. An ambitious period drama, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, Harish Uthaman, Surabhi Lekshmi, Aishwarya Lekshmi among others. Tovino Thomas, who became a favorite among audiences through the movie 'Minnal Murali', is appearing in three different roles —Maniyan, Kunjikkelu, and Ajayan in 'ARM'. The film has a brilliant team backing it and has been released in 3D. It is not often that Malayalam film dabbles in 3D even though India's first 3D film was from the very same industry. 


Is Tovino Thomas's ARM worth a watch on the big screen?



Before you decide to watch the film, here are the tweets you must see before making a decision:


 

Tovino Thomas on the 3D release of Malayalam movie ARM

Directed by debutante Jithiin Laal, the film will be released in 3D across languages in India on September 12. While one might recall the Malayalam cinema industry producing the first 3D film of India, the industry has not seen one in along time.

“Shooting with 3D cameras is a very tough thing to do. It takes more time and effort,” says Tovino to mid-day.com ahead of the release of his film.

“But what we have done is 3D conversion. People won't find out if we have shot it with 3D cameras or if it's 3D conversion because the technology has advanced and we have already got guidelines to shoot to convert it into 3D we have to shoot it in a particular way. Cinematographer was well aware of that.”

Working on a 3D film was a first for the entire team, stresses Tovino. “We all tried and put in our efforts, and I think it has come out really well. The story demands 3D.  We want to take people to this particular village called Chiyothikavu, where this story is happening some 300 years back.”

The entire story across three generations is happening in Chiyothikavu. We haven't used the 3D element just for the action set pieces. Things coming at your face in 3D was not the sole idea. We have definitely have such sequences, but the whole idea is to keep people immersed in this world.  Even if you're watching a romantic scene or an emotional scene, you're getting a 3D visual of it,” he added. 

