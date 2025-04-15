Divyanka Tripathi had tied the knot with her 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek Dahiya, in July 2016 in Bhopal. They have been rumoured to be heading for divorce

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Pic/Instagram

Television actor and power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have been rumoured to be heading for divorce. Amid speculation around the couple choosing splitsville and staying mum about the same, Vivek has finally broken the silence and dismissed the rumours. He also urged everyone to not encourage fake news.

Vivek on divorce rumours with Divyanka

Vivek, who was attending an event in Mumbai was asked about his divorce rumours with Divyanka, to which the actor replied, "We are enjoying it. Divyanka and I were laughing at it. We were having ice cream, and we thought, 'Aur lamba hoga toh popcorn bhi mangwa lenge'."

He added, "I also make YouTube vlogs. I know how clickbait works. You upload something sensational, and people are bound to come and watch it. But we must not encourage such unreal claims.”

Divyanka had tied the knot with her 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor Vivek in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Divyanka and Vivek’s Europe vacay ordeal

In 2024, the couple took a trip to Europe to celebrate their wedding anniversary. They were robbed of their passports, Rs 10 lakh, wallets, and the purchases they made on their vacation. They eventually received help from the embassy, where the two were given emergency certificates.

Divyanka and Vivek’s work front

On the professional front, Vivek is known for portraying the role of Abhishek Singh in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. He has been a part of shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Kavach', 'Qayamat Ki Raat'. The 39-year-old has participated in 'Box Cricket League 2', 'Nach Baliye 8', in which he emerged as the winner, 'Box Cricket League 3', and ' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'. She has been a contestant in shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.