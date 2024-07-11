Vivek Dahiya said, "Our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone."

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya robbed of their passports and Rs 10 lakh during romantic European vacay x 00:00

Actress Divyanka Tripathi and her husband Vivek Dahiya who took a trip to Europe to celebrate their wedding anniversary were robbed of their passports, Rs 10 lakh, wallets, and the purchases they made on their vacation. In an interview, they shared their ordeal of how exploring the city became their worst nightmare.

Divyanka and Vivek are currently in a small town near Florence and have received much-needed help from the hotel staff. That being said, they are out of cash and are in dire need of the embassy’s assistance. “We require temporary passports and substantial help from the embassy to get back to India, as we have nothing with us,” Vivek told ETimes.

Narrating the incident, he shared, “Everything about this trip has been incredible, except for this incident. We arrived in Florence yesterday and planned to stay for a day. We went to check out a property we liked for our stay and left all our belongings in a car parked outside. However, when we returned to get our stuff, we were shocked to find that the car had been broken into, and our passports, wallets, money, shopping, and all our valuable items were gone. Fortunately, they left behind some old clothes and food items."

He reached out to the local police but to their disappointment, there was no help. The case was dismissed since the area in which they got robbed did not have any CCTV cameras.

Earlier, Divyanka penned a heartwarming anniversary wish for her husband, Vivek, as the duo marked eight years of marital bliss.

Taking to Instagram, Divyanka, shared a series of romantic pictures, posing against the picturesque backdrops of different countries. The snaps are filled with love, and they are happily posing for the cameras. The post is captioned, "Saath...Yeh zindagi ek khubsoorat carousel si hi hai! Happy wedding anniversary... from us to us."

Earlier, Divyanka had also shared photos and videos of her and Vivek paragliding in Interlaken, Switzerland. She also gave a peek into the streets of Milano and the local cuisine.

Divyanka married her 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' co-actor, Vivek, on July 8, 2016, in Bhopal.

On the work front, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal, alongside Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

Vivek has been a part of shows like 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', and 'Kavach', and participated in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

