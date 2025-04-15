"Bengal is burning, Chief Minister is silent": Yogi Adityanath slams Mamata-led govt over Murshidabad violence

I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad. The Samajwadi Party is also quiet, said CM Yogi

Yogi Adityanath slammed West Bengal govt over Murshidabad violence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the West Bengal government over violence in Murshidabad, accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of remaining silent while the situation worsens.

Addressing a gathering here today, CM Yogi also thanked the Calcutta High Court for ordering the deployment of central forces "immediately" in Murshidabad.

"Bengal is burning. The Chief Minister of the state is silent. She calls rioters 'messengers of peace'. But those who understand only force won't listen to words. In the name of secularism, they have given complete freedom to rioters to create unrest. The entire Murshidabad has been on fire for the last week, yet the government remains silent. Such anarchy must be brought under control," CM Yogi said.

"I thank the judiciary there for deploying central forces to ensure the safety of the minority Hindus in the area. The Congress is silent on the riots in Murshidabad. The Samajwadi Party is also quiet," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also praised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for passing the Waqf Amendment Act.

"We are grateful to PM Modi and Amit Shah, who, by passing the Waqf Amendment Act, have put an end to the looting of poor people's land. Now, the recovered land will be used to build hospitals, houses for the poor, schools, and universities. The looting of land has come to an end, and that's why these people are upset. They are trying to mislead the public," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.

The violence in Murshidabad was sparked by protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, which has been a contentious issue in the region. The protests turned violent, resulting in the deaths of three people, injuries to several others, and widespread property damage.

The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of supporting the protests and criticised TMC MP Bapi Halder for making threatening remarks against those protesting Waqf properties.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Speaking on the current situation, ADG, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samsherganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)

