On the occasion of Himachal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens of the hill state, highlighting its rich culture and the valour of its people. He extended his wishes for the state's prosperity and continued growth.

Narendra Modi. File Pic

Listen to this article PM Modi greets people on 'Himachal Diwas' x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the anniversary of its formation as a province in 1948 by merging several princely states following Independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

हिमाचल दिवस की राज्य के सभी लोगों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। गौरवशाली संस्कृति के लिए विख्यात इस प्रदेश के मेरे भाई-बहन अपने परिश्रम, प्रतिभा और पराक्रम के लिए जाने जाते हैं। यह विशेष अवसर आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और आरोग्य लेकर आए, साथ ही हमारी देवभूमि को प्रगति के पथ पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2025

Modi noted on X that the 'dev bhumi' is famous for its glorious culture, and that its people are known for their hardwork and valour.

He wished people prosperity and good health, and the state's continued development.

While April 15 is celebrated as 'Himachal Diwas', the province was granted full statehood on January 25, 1971.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever