Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > PM Modi greets people on Himachal Diwas

PM Modi greets people on 'Himachal Diwas'

Updated on: 15 April,2025 12:36 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

On the occasion of Himachal Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted citizens of the hill state, highlighting its rich culture and the valour of its people. He extended his wishes for the state's prosperity and continued growth.

PM Modi greets people on 'Himachal Diwas'

Narendra Modi. File Pic

Listen to this article
PM Modi greets people on 'Himachal Diwas'
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the anniversary of its formation as a province in 1948 by merging several princely states following Independence.





Modi noted on X that the 'dev bhumi' is famous for its glorious culture, and that its people are known for their hardwork and valour.

He wished people prosperity and good health, and the state's continued development.

While April 15 is celebrated as 'Himachal Diwas', the province was granted full statehood on January 25, 1971. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

narendra modi himachal pradesh India news national news Himalayas

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK