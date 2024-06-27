Breaking News
'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli reviews Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD': 'Last 30 minutes took me to a whole new world'

Updated on: 27 June,2024 04:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kalki 2898 AD movie review: Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has praised the performance by his darling Prabhas and vision by Nag Ashwin

Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD

Nearlya  decade ago, Telugu superstar Prabhas gave his first big pan-India hit named 'Baahubali'. Now, it looks like Prabhas is going to repeat history with 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The movie directed by Nag Ashwin has opened to terrific numbers today and has recorded historic advance sales as well. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. As 'Kalki 2898 AD' opens to glowing reviews, 'Baahubali' director SS Rajamouli has also heaped praise on the film. 


The filmmakers known for  his magnum opus films 'Baahubali: The Beginning, 'Baahubali The Conclusion' and 'RRR' took to X to share his review of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. "Loved the world-building of #Kalki2898AD… It transported me into various realms with its incredible settings," he wrote praising the visuals of the movie. 


He added, "Darling just killed it with his timing and ease… Great support from Amitabh ji, Kamal sir, and Deepika. The last 30 minutes of the film took me to a whole new world. Kudos to Nagi and the entire Vyjayanthi team for their unmatched efforts in executing it."


Director Nag Ashwin has hinted at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests the story might incorporate science fiction elements alongside the established mythology. The film's exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics. Nag Ashwin suggests a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape.

The magnum opus features Amitabh Bachchan as the almighty ‘Ashwatthama’, a crucial character from the Mahabharata. Ashwatthama, son of Guru Dronacharya, is a strong figure. He aimed a Brahmastra at the unborn child of Abhimanyu. Enraged by this act, Lord Krishna cursed Ashwatthama with immortality, poverty, and a festering wound – a fate worse than death – that will last until the end of time.  Deepika plays the role of Sumathi, a pregnant woman whose unborn child is a threat to the villainous forces at play and receives protection from Ashwatthama. 

Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist Yaskin. Earlier, speaking about his character, Kamal Hasaan said, "I always wanted to play a bad man because the bad man gets to do all the good things and have fun.” Disha Patani is also a part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. 

