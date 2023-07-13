Before 'Drishyam 3', Mohanlal reunites with Jeethu Joseph for new film

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have reunited for their 6th collaboration. The 'Drishyam' director-actor duo's film will go on floors next month

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal

Director-actor duo Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal have delivered hits like 'Drishyam' and 'Drishyam 2' together. They have also worked together in the Malayalam film '12th Man' and have 'Ram' in the pipeline. While the duo had announced 'Drishyam 3' earlier, now they have once again collaborated for a new project.

On Thursday,the official announcement of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal's 6th collaboration. The film will mark the 33rd film of producer Antony Perumbavoor's production house Aashirwad Cinemas. Without sharing much details regarding the film, the makerds shared that the film will go on floors in August.

Reportedly, Mohanlal will wrap the schedule of his Malayalam-Telugu bilingual 'Vrushabha', which also stars Shanaya Kapoor and is helmed by Kannada filmmaker Nanada Kishore.

Talking to OTTPlay, Jeethu Joseph clarified that the new film is not 'Drishyam 3'. "No, this is not Drishyam 3. I want to make that clear. This is a totally different project," he said.

When asked about the genre, he said, “It’s too soon to reveal all those details. Right, we are working on correcting the script. We are yet to go for the recce and finalise other cast members. That’s also the reason we haven’t announced the movie’s title. All this will be revealed in the coming weeks.”

Jeethu Joseph's 'Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated films. There have been several reports around the film so far. In a recent interview, Joseph dismissed several reports. "The reports claiming that a fitting script has been identified for Drishyam 3 are baseless. As of now, no decisions have been made regarding the project."

"I definitely am contemplating the possibility of Drishyam 3 and am putting in efforts to materialise it. However, I have not yet reached a point where I can confidently embark on writing its script. As a result, no concrete decisions have been made regarding the start of its filming or the approach we will take. Consequently, no decision has been taken regarding the possibility of shooting the film simultaneously with another project (the Hindi version of Drishyam 3),” Jeethu asserted.

Meanwhile, Jeethu and Mohanlal's Ram is yet to complete shoot. The film had gone on floors before the pandemic. The film which will be released as a duology has been shot in the UK as well as Tunisia. On the other hand, Mohanlal also has the much anticipated 'L2: Empuraan' in the pipeline. With Prithviraj Sukumaran recovering from a ligament surgery, the dates of the shoot of the film has been pushed. This has made Mohanlal's dates free and the actor will be accommodating Joseph's films in thoss dates.