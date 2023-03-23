Bengali actor Jeet is all set with his high-energy action entertainer 'Chengiz'; check out teaser

Introducing Bengali superstar Jeet in and as ‘Chengiz’ – The Hindi teaser is out now!

Chengiz movie poster

Promising some adrenaline-pumping action, Bengali superstar Jeet is all set to take the Hindi market by storm with ‘Chengiz’ produced by Jeetz Filmworks in association with AA Films.

Jeet is all-guns blazing in the Hindi teaser that introduces audiences to Chengiz and his colourfully lethal world. Apart from the intense action and fight sequences, thumping background score, and whistle-worthy dialogues, the actor is seen in an entirely different, deadly yet chic avatar in this thrilling mass entertainer with universal appeal.

The high-octane, high-energy action entertainer is the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi and will hit theater screens simultaneously with its original Bengali version. AA Films, which brought blockbusters like KGF, Baahubali, Robot, and Kantara, among others, to the Hindi market, now gets ‘Chengiz’, the country’s first pan-Indian Bengali film in Hindi.

The film, which also stars Shataf Figar, Susmita Chatterjee, and Rohit Bose Roy in key roles, revolves around the underworld fabric of Calcutta from the 1970s to the mid-1990s. The film captures and chronicles the journey of ‘Chengiz’ an underworld kingpin who ruled the streets.

Jeet has worked in most of the Bengali films. He was most recently seen in the Bengali action thriller film 'Raavan,' which was written and directed by MN Raj and produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani, and Amit Jumrani through Jeetz Filmworks.The film also features Bengali actresses like Tanusree Chakraborty and Lahoma Bhattacharya.

‘Chengiz’ has been directed by Rajesh Ganguly, who has also worked on the dialogue and screenplay. Produced by Jeet, Gopal Madnani, and Amit Jumrani, based on a story by Neeraj Pandey and Rajesh Ganguly.

The film ‘Chengiz’ is all set for an Eid release on April 21, 2023.